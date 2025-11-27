Kentucky uses big second half to blow out Tennessee Tech 104-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 19 Kentucky used a big second half scoring punch to put away Tennessee Tech 104-54. The Golden Eagles led by former Wildcat and Unforgettable, John Pelphrey.

The game started as a back and forth between the two teams. After Tennessee Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead, UK rattled off the next eight capped off by an Otega Oweh dunk. The Golden Eagles scored the next four to tie it at 8-8 and then Collin Chandler had a baseline drive for a slam to put UK in front again.

Kentucky fell behind as many as three points before going on a 16-1 run. That included Trent Noah hitting a three and getting a put-back for the Wildcats to take a 41-15 lead. Andrija Jelavic scored the final basket of the half as UK went into the break up 43-28. Noah led the Cats with 10 in the first half and Chandler chipped in with 9. Michael Moreno had 6 points and 8 rebounds at the break.

Second half started strong for Kentucky on a 17 to five scoring run against Tech. Oweh had a couple of dunks and a three pointer during that stretch to help the Cats get out to a 63-35 lead.

Heading into the later part of the second half, Moreno started to take over with a couple of slam dunks. Kentucky would stretch the lead out to as much as 46 as Jasper Johnson shook his defender and then dropped in a three pointer. UK was up 92-46. The Wildcats crossed into triple digits when Kam Williams drained a three pointer for a 100-51 lead.

Then, the highlight of the night as walk-on, Walker Horn, hit a three as the shot clock expired for his first points as a Wildcat.

The Wildcats would cruise from there on their way to the 50 point win.