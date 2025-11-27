Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kentucky uses big second half to blow out Tennessee Tech 104-54

Wildcats have five in double figure scoring
Tennessee Tech Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Collin Chandler (5) dunks while defended by Tennessee Tech's Dani Pounds (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Tennessee Tech Kentucky Basketball
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 19 Kentucky used a big second half scoring punch to put away Tennessee Tech 104-54. The Golden Eagles led by former Wildcat and Unforgettable, John Pelphrey.

The game started as a back and forth between the two teams. After Tennessee Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead, UK rattled off the next eight capped off by an Otega Oweh dunk. The Golden Eagles scored the next four to tie it at 8-8 and then Collin Chandler had a baseline drive for a slam to put UK in front again.

Kentucky fell behind as many as three points before going on a 16-1 run. That included Trent Noah hitting a three and getting a put-back for the Wildcats to take a 41-15 lead. Andrija Jelavic scored the final basket of the half as UK went into the break up 43-28. Noah led the Cats with 10 in the first half and Chandler chipped in with 9. Michael Moreno had 6 points and 8 rebounds at the break.

Second half started strong for Kentucky on a 17 to five scoring run against Tech. Oweh had a couple of dunks and a three pointer during that stretch to help the Cats get out to a 63-35 lead.

Heading into the later part of the second half, Moreno started to take over with a couple of slam dunks. Kentucky would stretch the lead out to as much as 46 as Jasper Johnson shook his defender and then dropped in a three pointer. UK was up 92-46. The Wildcats crossed into triple digits when Kam Williams drained a three pointer for a 100-51 lead.

Then, the highlight of the night as walk-on, Walker Horn, hit a three as the shot clock expired for his first points as a Wildcat.

The Wildcats would cruise from there on their way to the 50 point win.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18