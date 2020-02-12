Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Kentucky uses big second half to top Vanderbilt, 78-64

Posted: 9:02 PM, Feb 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-11 21:20:14-05
items.[0].image.alt
Mark Zaleski/AP
Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey (3) blocks Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee's (0) shot from behind during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Kentucky Vanderbilt Basketball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — For the second time this season, Kentucky dug itself into a first half hole against Vanderbilt. Just like the first meeting in Lexington, the Wildcats used a big second half to pull away with a victory, this one coming by a final score of 78-64, in Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium.

The win improves UK to 19-5 (9-2 SEC) while the loss drops Vanderbilt to 9-15 (1-10 SEC)

Tyrese Maxey led UK with 25 points in the win while Ashton Hagans (11 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) recorded a double-double and was two assists shy of a triple-double. Immanuel Quickley (18 points) and Nick Richards (12 points) also broke double figures for the Wildcats.

Saben Lee led VU with 20 points in the loss.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s 3-pointer to open the game set the tone for what would be a hot shooting half for VU. The Commodores hit eight 3-pointers in the first half alone, including one from Lee at the 4:43 mark of the first half to give Vanderbilt a 34-20 lead. A jumper from Maxey and a trio of Quickley free throws helped the Wildcats cut the deficit to nine points, 36-27, at halftime.

Trailing 44-35 with 15:06 to play, the Wildcats turned the momentum in their favor by going on an 16-2 run, capped off by a 3-pointer from Maxey that bounced all around the rim before falling in, to take a 51-46 lead. From that point forward, UK never trailed. The Wildcats seemed to be in control after stretching their lead to ten points, 51-41, with 5:29 to play.

However, the Commodores wouldn't go away; a bucket from Jordan Wright brought VU within five points, 62-57, and VU had a chance to make it a one-possession game after forcing a turnover. A Maxey steal and a Hagans 3-pointer sucked the Commodores' momentum away and jump started a 16-7 run to finish the game as the Wildcats pulled away for the 14-point win.

UK will look to reach 20 wins against Ole Miss on Saturday in Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game can be streamed on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo