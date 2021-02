LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Volleyball has had a second straight home series canceled because of the other program's issues with COVID. This time it's the Friday and Saturday matches with Texas A&M.

The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated.

That means the Wildcats next matches will come Friday March 5 and Saturday March 6 when they host LSU. Both games are at 7:00 pm and can be seen streaming on SEC Network+.

UK is currently 12-0 on the season and has won 27 straight sets.