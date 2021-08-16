Watch
Kentucky Volleyball ranked No. 3 in the Preseason Top 25

Wildcats Won the 2020 National Championship
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 16, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The defending National Champion University of Kentucky Volleyball team will start the 2021 season ranked at No. 3 behind the team it beat for the title, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The Wildcats received 17 first place votes while the Longhorns picked up 32 and the Badgers had 15.

Kentucky is one of two Southeastern Conference schools in the Top 10. Florida is ranked at number six. There are six in all in the SEC who at least received votes for the Top 25.

The University of Louisville is ranked 13th while Western Kentucky has its highest starting position in the rankings at number 16.

2021 AVCA Preseason Top-25 Poll

  1. Texas (32) 1561
  2. Wisconsin (15) 1522
  3. Kentucky (17) 1435
  4. Washington 1355
  5. Nebraska 1346
  6. Florida 1275
  7. Minnesota 1130
  8. Purdue 1096
  9. Pittsburgh 1085
  10. Baylor 1000
  11. Ohio State 981
  12. Penn State 902
  13. Louisville 806
  14. Oregon 776
  15. BYU 734
  16. Western Kentucky 553
  17. UCLA 496
  18. Washington State 431
  19. Utah 398
  20. San Diego 319
  21. Stanford 264
  22. Pepperdine 234
  23. Rice 223
  24. Georgia Tech 193
  25. Notre Dame 157

Receiving votes: Washington State 80; Arizona State 55; Texas A&M 44; Colorado State 35; Southern California 31; Kansas State 26; South Carolina 26; Texas State 24; Cincinnati 17; Oregon 17; Illinois 12; Colorado 6; Georgia 6; Rice 6; Illinois State 5; Arkansas 2; Ohio State 2

