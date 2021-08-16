Kentucky Volleyball ranked No. 3 in the Preseason Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The defending National Champion University of Kentucky Volleyball team will start the 2021 season ranked at No. 3 behind the team it beat for the title, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The Wildcats received 17 first place votes while the Longhorns picked up 32 and the Badgers had 15.

Kentucky is one of two Southeastern Conference schools in the Top 10. Florida is ranked at number six. There are six in all in the SEC who at least received votes for the Top 25.

The University of Louisville is ranked 13th while Western Kentucky has its highest starting position in the rankings at number 16.

2021 AVCA Preseason Top-25 Poll

Texas (32) 1561 Wisconsin (15) 1522 Kentucky (17) 1435 Washington 1355 Nebraska 1346 Florida 1275 Minnesota 1130 Purdue 1096 Pittsburgh 1085 Baylor 1000 Ohio State 981 Penn State 902 Louisville 806 Oregon 776 BYU 734 Western Kentucky 553 UCLA 496 Washington State 431 Utah 398 San Diego 319 Stanford 264 Pepperdine 234 Rice 223 Georgia Tech 193 Notre Dame 157

Receiving votes: Washington State 80; Arizona State 55; Texas A&M 44; Colorado State 35; Southern California 31; Kansas State 26; South Carolina 26; Texas State 24; Cincinnati 17; Oregon 17; Illinois 12; Colorado 6; Georgia 6; Rice 6; Illinois State 5; Arkansas 2; Ohio State 2