Kentucky wins SEC opener against Missouri 83-56

Four Wildcats score in double-digits.
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots over Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 9:02 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 21:30:45-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Men's Basketball took down the Missouri Tigers in their SEC opener Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky started out of the gate with an 11-2 run opened up by Keion Brooks Jr. and TyTy Washington Jr. The Tigers were able to make a run for themselves until UK went on a 23-4 run with two minutes left in the first half.

The Wildcats ended the half with an exclamation point of a dunk from Brooks Jr. and went ahead 44-27.

For the first half, the Cats shot 48.4% from the field and 40% from behind the arc.

The second half was another showing of dominance.

Brooks Jr. led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds, Oscar Tshiebwe adds yet another double-double to his stat line with 13 points and 20 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler was just shy of a double-double, scoring 11 points and dishing out nine assists.

From the charity stripe, the Cats finished 22 of 26 and outrebounded the Tigers 49-35.

