Kentucky women climb to No. 14 in the AP rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky womens basketball team has climbed four spots into the top 15 of the Associated Press rankings at number 14.
Matthew Mitchell's Wildcats only had one game this week and that was Sunday's win over No. 6 Mississippi State, 73-62. UK is now 19-5 overall this season, 8-4 in the SEC. The Wildcats will put that new ranking on the line Thursday when they travel to Ole Miss for an 8:00 p.m. game in Oxford. South Carolina is the number one team followed by Baylor, Oregon, Stanford and Louisville.
|1. South Carolina (27)
|24-1
|747
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|23-1
|713
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|24-2
|700
|3
|4. Stanford
|23-3
|620
|8
|5. Louisville
|23-3
|611
|9
|6. UConn
|21-3
|605
|5
|7. Maryland
|22-4
|557
|10
|8. UCLA
|21-3
|554
|7
|9. Mississippi St.
|22-4
|516
|6
|10. NC State
|22-3
|481
|4
|11. Arizona
|21-4
|460
|12
|12. DePaul
|24-3
|413
|13
|13. Gonzaga
|25-2
|337
|15
|14. Kentucky
|19-5
|320
|18
|15. Oregon St.
|19-6
|311
|11
|16. Texas A&M
|20-5
|307
|16
|17. Florida St.
|20-5
|269
|14
|18. Northwestern
|22-3
|263
|19
|19. Iowa
|21-5
|203
|17
|20. South Dakota
|24-2
|167
|21
|21. Arizona St.
|18-8
|143
|22
|22. Arkansas
|20-5
|128
|23
|23. Missouri St.
|21-3
|122
|24
|24. Indiana
|20-7
|87
|20
|25. Princeton
|19-1
|52
|-
Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 3, Fresno St. 2.