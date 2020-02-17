Kentucky women climb to No. 14 in the AP rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky womens basketball team has climbed four spots into the top 15 of the Associated Press rankings at number 14.

Matthew Mitchell's Wildcats only had one game this week and that was Sunday's win over No. 6 Mississippi State, 73-62. UK is now 19-5 overall this season, 8-4 in the SEC. The Wildcats will put that new ranking on the line Thursday when they travel to Ole Miss for an 8:00 p.m. game in Oxford. South Carolina is the number one team followed by Baylor, Oregon, Stanford and Louisville.

1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1 2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2 3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3 4. Stanford 23-3 620 8 5. Louisville 23-3 611 9 6. UConn 21-3 605 5 7. Maryland 22-4 557 10 8. UCLA 21-3 554 7 9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6 10. NC State 22-3 481 4 11. Arizona 21-4 460 12 12. DePaul 24-3 413 13 13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15 14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18 15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11 16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16 17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14 18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19 19. Iowa 21-5 203 17 20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21 21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22 22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23 23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24 24. Indiana 20-7 87 20 25. Princeton 19-1 52 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 3, Fresno St. 2.