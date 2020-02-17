Menu

Kentucky women climb to No. 14 in the AP rankings

Wildcats jump four spots
Posted: 2:21 PM, Feb 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-17 14:21:36-05
Tim Letcher
Jaida Roper vs Winthrop.jpg

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky womens basketball team has climbed four spots into the top 15 of the Associated Press rankings at number 14.

Matthew Mitchell's Wildcats only had one game this week and that was Sunday's win over No. 6 Mississippi State, 73-62. UK is now 19-5 overall this season, 8-4 in the SEC. The Wildcats will put that new ranking on the line Thursday when they travel to Ole Miss for an 8:00 p.m. game in Oxford. South Carolina is the number one team followed by Baylor, Oregon, Stanford and Louisville.

1. South Carolina (27)24-17471
2. Baylor (2)23-17132
3. Oregon (1)24-27003
4. Stanford23-36208
5. Louisville23-36119
6. UConn21-36055
7. Maryland22-455710
8. UCLA21-35547
9. Mississippi St.22-45166
10. NC State22-34814
11. Arizona21-446012
12. DePaul24-341313
13. Gonzaga25-233715
14. Kentucky19-532018
15. Oregon St.19-631111
16. Texas A&M20-530716
17. Florida St.20-526914
18. Northwestern22-326319
19. Iowa21-520317
20. South Dakota24-216721
21. Arizona St.18-814322
22. Arkansas20-512823
23. Missouri St.21-312224
24. Indiana20-78720
25. Princeton19-152-

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 3, Fresno St. 2.

