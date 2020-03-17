Kentucky women finish 16th in final AP poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's basketball team finished 16th in the final associated press Top 25 for the 10th time in program history and the 6th under head coach Matthew Mitchell.

The Wildcats also finished 18th in the final USA Today Coaches Top 25.

UK finished 22-8, 10-6 in the SEC for a fourth place finish in the league. That's the 20th, 20 win season in program history and 10th under Coach Mitchell. After putting in all of that work the Wildcats figured to be invited as an at-large team to the NCAA Tournament.

Rhyne Howard led the way with 23 points and was named the SEC Player of the Year. The sophomore will be back with a good core and solid recruiting class for next season.