Kentucky women get to 3-0 in the SEC with a 71-55 win over Florida

GAINSVILLE, Fla. — The No. 15 Kentucky women have started the Southeastern Conference schedule with a 3-0 record after beating Florida 71-55 on Thursday night. The first 3-0 start in program history since the 2014-'15 season.

This also gives the Wildcats a 14-1 record which ties the best start in school history. The win is also the fourth straight for the Cats over the Gators and the third straight in Gainesville.

Kentucky never trailed in the game as Clara Strack scored the first points and Georgia Amoore then put up seven of the Wildcats 20 points in the first quarter as they led it 20-10. UK had no trouble extending that lead to 22 points by halftime with Dazia Lawrence adding a couple of three pointers and Strack getting two jumpers. The Wildcats led it 41-19 at the break.

Third quarter Kentucky continued to hold onto the big lead with Clara Silva hitting back to back shots to give UK its biggest lead of the game at 53-29. Final quarter, Kentucky allowed the Gators to get back in it a bit but they closed it out with Teonni Key hitting a three pointer on one trip down the court and a layup on the next.

Georgia Amoore led the way with 18 points and added 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Dazia Lawrence chipped in with 14 points while Clara Strack finished with 12 and a team-high 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats return to Historic Memorial Coliseum on Sunday to host an Auburn team that came into its Thursday night game against Arkansas with a 9-6 overall record, 0-2 in the SEC. The Cats and Tigers game Sunday tips off at 3:00 and you can watch it on the SEC Network.