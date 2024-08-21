Kentucky Women's basketball releases 2024-'25 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Women's Basketball program released its entire schedule for the 2024-'25 season which features home games against Louisville, LSU and Texas inside the newly renovated Memorial Coliseum.

Kenny Brooks first game leading the Cats will take place on November 4 when USC Upstate comes to the new $82 million dollar renovated arena. That's the first of five straight home games to start the schedule with Northern Kentucky, Wofford, Louisville on November 16 and Purdue Fort Wayne coming to Lexington.

The first game away from the Historic Memorial Coliseum will be in the Music City Classic in Nashville on November 26 and 27. Opponents will be determined at a later date.

The first true road game will take place in the SEC/ACC Challenge when Kentucky visits North Carolina in Chapel Hill on December 5. The non-conference schedule finishes with a home game against Queens, a road trip to Purdue and Belmont and Western Kentucky both coming to Lexington.

The SEC schedule begins in Historic Memorial Coliseum against Mississippi State before going on the road for four of the next five. The league slate is highlighted by a game at Texas A&M January 23, a game at new SEC opponent Oklahoma on February 2 and the other new league member Texas visiting on Febuary 13.

The Cats will also host LSU on February 23 and LSU on February 27 before wrapping up the regular season at South Carolina on March 2.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Site TV

Fri., Oct. 11 -- BIG BLUE MADNESS Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center --

Fri., Oct. 18 -- BLUE-WHITE# Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Mon., Nov. 4 -- USC UPSTATE Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Thur., Nov. 7 -- NORTHERN KENTUCKY Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Tues., Nov. 12 -- WOFFORD Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sat., Nov. 16 -- LOUISVILLE Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Mon., Nov. 18 -- PURDUE FORT WAYNE Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Tues.-Wed., Nov. 26-27 -- Music City Classic^ Nashville, Tenn. --

Thur., Dec. 5 -- North Carolina% Chapel Hill, N.C. --

Mon., Dec. 9 -- QUEENS Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sat., Dec. 14 -- Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. --

Fri., Dec. 20 -- BELMONT Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sat., Dec. 28 -- WESTERN KENTUCKY Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Thur., Jan. 2 -- MISSISSIPPI STATE* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sun., Jan. 5 -- Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. --

Thur., Jan. 9 -- Florida* Gainesville, Fla. --

Sun., Jan. 12 -- AUBURN* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sun., Jan. 19 -- Georgia* Athens, Ga. --

Thur., Jan. 23 -- Texas A&M* Bryan-College Station, Texas

--

Sun., Jan. 26 -- ARKANSAS* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Thur., Jan. 30 -- ALABAMA* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sun., Feb. 2 -- Oklahoma* Norman, Okla. --

Mon., Feb. 10 -- Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss. --

Thur., Feb. 13 -- TEXAS* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sun., Feb. 16 -- GEORGIA* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Thur., Feb. 20 -- Missouri* Columbia, Mo. --

Sun., Feb. 23 -- LSU* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Thur., Feb. 27 -- TENNESSEE* Historic Memorial Coliseum --

Sun., March 2 -- South Carolina* Columbia, S.C. --

Wed.-Sun., March 5-9 All Day SEC Tournament Greenville, S.C. SECN

All time in ET; BOLD / ALL CAPS – Home game; # – Proceeds benefit ClubBlue NIL; ^ – Music City Classic;

% – SEC / ACC Challenge; * – SEC game

