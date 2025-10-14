Kentucky Women's basketball starts at No. 24 in the Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Women's basketball team starts the season ranked No. 24 in the country as voted on by the Associated Press. It's the second straight season the Wildcats earned a spot in the Top 25.

Kenny Brooks Wildcats started last season at No. 22, the lowest of the season and made it as high as No. 8 after starting off with a 19-2 record. That was UK's highest ranking since the 2016 season.

The Wildcats will play two teams in the non-conference part of the schedule in the Top 25 in No. 20 Louisville and No. 10 Maryland. Kentucky is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Top 25. So, UK will also play No. 2 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 19 Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats return 46.7 percent of their scoring and 70.9 percent of their rebounding with the frontcourt of Clara Strack, Teonni Key and Amelia Hassett. Coach Brooks has also added three all-conference guards through the transfer portal and McDonald's All-American Kaelyn Carroll on the wing.

Here is the full list of Top 25 teams in the country.

1. UConn (27)

2. South Carolina (4)

3. UCLA

4. Texas

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Duke

8. Tennessee

9. NC State

10. Maryland

11. North Carolina

12. Ole Miss

13. Michigan

14. Iowa State

15. Notre Dame

16. Baylor

17. TCU

18. USC

19. Vanderbilt

20. Louisville

21. Iowa

22. Oklahoma State

23. Michigan State

24. Kentucky

24. Richmond