Kentucky's Alex Goff on the Haskins Award watch list

Award goes to the top college golfer
Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 23, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK sophomore golfer Alex Goff has been named to the watch list for the Fred Haskins Award. It goes each season to the top college golfer in the country.

Goff played in all three tournaments for the Wildcats in the fall schedule. It included a victory in The Blessings Collegiate Invitational to open the season. That was his first career collegiate victory. In nine rounds this fall, Goff has scored under-par five times. He was the only SEC player to finish in the top three of the first two events of the season.

The Fred Haskins Award is the oldest individual college golf award and the only award to be voted on by players, coaches, golf SID's and select golf media. Golf Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the Fred Haskins Award.

Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel:
Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma
Parker Coody, Texas
Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State
Alex Goff, Kentucky
Noah Goodwin, SMU
Ryan Grider, Baylor
Harry Hillier, Kansas
Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech
McClure Meissner, SMU
Dylan Menante, Pepperdine
William Moll, Vanderbilt
John Pak, Florida State
Julian Perico, Arkansas
Cameron Sisk, Arizona State
Davis Thompson, Georgia
Travis Vick, Texas
Kevin Yu, Arizona State

