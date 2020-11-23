Kentucky's Alex Goff on the Haskins Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK sophomore golfer Alex Goff has been named to the watch list for the Fred Haskins Award. It goes each season to the top college golfer in the country.

Goff played in all three tournaments for the Wildcats in the fall schedule. It included a victory in The Blessings Collegiate Invitational to open the season. That was his first career collegiate victory. In nine rounds this fall, Goff has scored under-par five times. He was the only SEC player to finish in the top three of the first two events of the season.

The Fred Haskins Award is the oldest individual college golf award and the only award to be voted on by players, coaches, golf SID's and select golf media. Golf Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the Fred Haskins Award.

Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel:

Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma

Parker Coody, Texas

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State

Alex Goff, Kentucky

Noah Goodwin, SMU

Ryan Grider, Baylor

Harry Hillier, Kansas

Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech

McClure Meissner, SMU

Dylan Menante, Pepperdine

William Moll, Vanderbilt

John Pak, Florida State

Julian Perico, Arkansas

Cameron Sisk, Arizona State

Davis Thompson, Georgia

Travis Vick, Texas

Kevin Yu, Arizona State

