Kentucky's season ends in the Sweet 16 with 78-65 loss to Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mark Pope's first season at Kentucky ended in a 78-65 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA's Sweet 16.

This one was slow going early with both teams leaving shots short likely trying to shake the nerves. Koby Brea scored the first Kentucky field goal on a three pointer from the wing. Cats were up 3-2. A Lamont Butler trey helped cut the Wildcats deficit to 10-7.

The Volunteers would go on a 7-0 run that included three pointers by both Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar. Tennessee jumped out to its first double digit lead at 17-7.

Kentucky got within six after Otega Oweh was fouled after getting a steal. He made both free throws to cut the Tennessee lead to 21-15. Tennessee then went on a stretch of hitting six of eight shots. Zakai Zeigler made it a 15 point game with just under five minutes to go in the half with a lay-up.

Tennessee led by as many as 19 in the half but Collin Chandler hit a long three at the buzzer to cut the Vols lead to 43-28 at the break. Amari Williams had 9 at the break to lead UK with Oweh scoring 8. Zeigler led UT with 13 in the first 20 minutes.

The second half saw both teams trading baskets and Kentucky couldn't make up much ground. The Wildcats got within 12 on a couple of occasions as Brandon Garrison got a three point play to make it 55-43 with 11:17 to play. Then, Lamont Butler hit a three to make it 60-48 with 9:06 to go.

Tennessee responded with a put-back slam by Felix Okpara and an immediate steal led to a Zeigler three pointer to put the Vols back in front by 17 at 65-48 with 8:37 to play. It was all Tennessee from there.

The Wildcats season ends with a 24-12 record in the 78-65 loss to Tennessee. Kentucky was led by Lamont Butler in scoring (18), rebounds (6) and assists (3). Williams finished 14 while Oweh had 13 and Carr 9.