Kentucky's Seidt named SEC Female Scholar Athlete of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky swimmer Asia Seidt has been named the H. Boyd McWhorter Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the Southeastern Conference.

Seidt was the female winner chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities and all student-athletes in the league were considered for the honor. She will receive a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship.

In her years at Kentucky, the Louisville native has collected 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC Championship medals, eight NCAA Championship podium finishes, four conference titles, one USA Swimming Summer Nationals gold medal and one World University Games silver medal. Seidt holds five individual school records, was twice named to the USA Swimming National Team, twice qualified for Team USA Olympic Trials, was three times named to the All-SEC First Team, is the 2019 ELITE 90 recipient, 2019 SEC Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient and the 2019 Arthur Ashe Female Sports Scholar of the Year recipient.

Seidt, a summa cum laude graduate, has a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology and will attend the UK’s Physical Therapy Graduate Program this fall, while she expects to train for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

LSU guard, Skylar Mays, was named the Male Scholar-athlete.

The last UK athlete to receve the honor was Chelsea Oswald of Track & Field in 2013.