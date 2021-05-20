Kessler is a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's Coltyn Kessler has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. He's one of 16 semifinalists up for the honor.

Kessler is sixth in the Southeastern Conference in both batting average (.358) and on-base percentage (.444). That's tops among all catchers in the league. He's also added 18 runs, 21 RBI, 10 doubles and six home runs this season in 42 games.

The award, given annually by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, recognizes the best backstop in country who has played at least 75 percent of his team’s games at catcher. The three finalists will be selected and named on June 7 and brought to Wichita on July 1 to announce the winner.

The award is named for Buster Posey who was the 2008 winner and a three-time Major League Baseball World Series champion.