King, Green Jr. voted First Team All-OVC

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball players Tre King and Wendell Green Jr. have been voted first team All-Ohio Valley Conference, the league announced on Tuesday.

Green Jr. was also named to the OVC All-Newcomer Team.

King and Green Jr. are only the third set of EKU teammates to be named first team all-conference in the same season since 1993-94. They join Corey Walden and Eric Stutz in 2014-15 and Arlando Johnson and John Allen in 1993-94.

The duo helped lead EKU to 21 regular season wins this year, including a program-record 15 OVC victories.

King ranked eighth in the OVC in scoring (15.2 points-per-game) and seventh in rebounding (6.3 rebounds-per-game). He also ranked in the top-15 in the conference in steals (eighth / 1.5 steals-per-game), blocks (fourth / 1.3 blocks-per-game) and field goal percentage (49.5%).

The junior had one of his most impressive performances of the season in an overtime loss at Xavier in early December. He posted 25 points, 13 rebounds and four steals vs. the Musketeers.

King had 22 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Eastern Illinois on December 30. Just over a week later, he had 16 points, 10 boards and four blocks in a victory over Jacksonville State.

The 6-9 forward poured in a career-high 29 points, to go along with nine rebounds, versus Tennessee Tech on January 9.

On January 16, he record 24 points, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists in an OT road win at Eastern Illinois.

King shot 10-of-13 from the field and led the Colonels with 24 points in another road victory at UT Martin on February 18.

He was voted OVC Player of the Week three times during the season.

A Lexington native, King enters postseason play 49 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

He was voted second team All-OVC last season as a sophomore.

Green Jr. ranked ninth in the league in scoring (15.0 points-per-game) and second in assists (5.1 assists-per-game) during the regular season. He also ranked seventh in free throw percentage (76.8%) and ninth in steals (1.5 steals-per-game).

He led all OVC freshmen in scoring and assists.

The freshman stepped his game up during conference play. He ranked fifth in scoring (16.9 points-per-game) against league competition.

Green Jr. ranks 10th in the country in total assists (137). That number is tops among all Division-I freshmen. He enters postseason plays seven assists shy of tying the EKU freshman record.

The 5-11 guard exploded for a career-high 30 points in a road win at Austin Peay on January 2, hitting on 5-of-7 three-pointers. That is tied for the fourth-most points scored by any freshman in the country this season.

On January 9, Green Jr. dropped 15 assists in the win over Tennessee Tech. That is tied for the second-most assists in a game by any player in the country this season.

From January 2 to February 8, Green Jr. scored in double figures in nine straight games, including 25 points and 4 assists vs. UT Martin (January 21), 22 points and eight assists at Jacksonville State (February 2), 25 points and nine assists vs. Austin Peay (February 4), and 24 points and eight assists vs. Murray State (February 6).

The Detroit native closed out the regular season strong, going for 23 points and four assists at Southeast Missouri (February 22), 22 points and three assists vs. Belmont (February 25), and 23 points and five assists against Tennessee State (February 27).

Green Jr. was voted OVC Freshman of the Week five times this season.

King, Green Jr., and the No. 3 seed Colonels will face No. 6 seed Austin Peay on Thursday night in the first round of the OVC Tournament. Tip is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

