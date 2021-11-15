Watch
Sports

Actions

Kinnard named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

Helped lead UK to a win at Vanderbilt
items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
Darian Kinnard Kentucky beats Vandy, 34-17.
DARIAN_KINNARD_VS_VANDERBILT.jpg
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 15:42:02-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Darian Kinnard has been named the SEC's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week. He shared the honor with Caleb Warren out of Ole Miss.

The Wildcats senior played every offensive snap and graded at 88 percent in Kentucky's 34-17 win at Vanderbilt. The offensive line helped Kentucky runners gain 236 yards on 6.6 yards per carry.

Kinnard had four knockdown blocks and 16 blocks at the point of attack, did not miss an assignment nor allow any quarterback sacks or pressures.

Kinnard was recently was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps