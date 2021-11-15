Kinnard named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Darian Kinnard has been named the SEC's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week. He shared the honor with Caleb Warren out of Ole Miss.

The Wildcats senior played every offensive snap and graded at 88 percent in Kentucky's 34-17 win at Vanderbilt. The offensive line helped Kentucky runners gain 236 yards on 6.6 yards per carry.

Kinnard had four knockdown blocks and 16 blocks at the point of attack, did not miss an assignment nor allow any quarterback sacks or pressures.

Kinnard was recently was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

