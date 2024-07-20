La Familia wins opener in the TBT with 82-56 win over the 305 Ballers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — La Familia opened up its run in The Basketball Tournament with a 82-56 win over the 305 Ballers.

The team of former Wildcats started Willie Cauley-Stein, Eric Bledsoe, Nate Sestina, Andrew Harrison and Kerem Kanter, the brother of Enes Kanter Freedom, who never did suit up for the Wildcats.

Kanter scored the first three for La Familia as he hit a lay-up and hit a free throw after being fouled. The former Wildcats were up 20-11 after the first quarter with Eric Bledsoe leading the way with five points. Andrew Harrison chipped in with four.

La Familia kept up the pressure running when possible and still showing crafty moves. That included Andrew Harrison and Bledsoe getting into the lane for lay-ups and to dish out for three's. Even Cauley-Stein showed touch on a trey in the 2nd quarter to push the lead to 41-21. They allowed the 305 Ballers to cut into the lead before half. 44-30 at the break. Bledsoe had 10 points, Aaron Harrison 8 and Kanter 7. La Familia shot 40% from the field, 39% behind the three point line and a perfect 11-11 at the free throw line.

Third quarter, the 305 Ballers cut the lead to 50-38. La Familia responded by getting a couple of Kanter free throws and a steal and Aaron Harrison three. The lead cut to 14 again, Cauley-Stein got an offensive rebound and hit Nate Sestina for a lay-up. La Familia led 61-47. Bledsoe and Kanter paced the way with 11, Aaron Harrison added 10 with Andrew Harrison and Sestina pouring in 9.

With four minutes to go in the game they stop the clock and go to the Elam Ending. La Familia was up 74-49. You add 8 points to the Cats score and the first team to reach that target score wins. So, first team to 82 wins the game. Kanter hit a bucket, then a lay-up as he was fouled. The free throw was good putting the former Cats up 79-54. Andrew Harrison added a couple of free throws and then the game ended as Brennan Canada hit a final free throw.

Kanter led the way with 21 while Bledsoe and Aaron Harrison added 13 each. Sestina had 12 and Andrew Harrison 11.

La Familia advances to face The Nawf in Rupp Arena on Sunday at 2:00.