Lang named SEC Newcomer of the Week

Won three events at Kentucky Invitational
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 04, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky sprinter Lance Lang has been named the Southeastern Conference Men's Track and Field Newcomer of the Week. It's the second time the redshirt freshman has earned the award in the last three weeks.

Lang won three races at the Kentucky Invitation last weekend. He won the 100m dash finals in 10.29 after winning the prelim with a 10.26 which is the sixth-fastest time in school history. He also won the 200m with a 20.26 wind-aided time that would have been only .01 off the school record. Then, Lang added a win in the 4x100 meter relay.

Lang and the Wildcats head to the SEC Championships starting May 13 in College Station, Texas.

