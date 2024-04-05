Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Leslie's Rose captures upset win in the Ashland Stakes

Filly earns a spot in the May 3rd Kentucky Oaks
LESLIE'S ROSE - Central Bank Ashland Stakes - 04-05-24 - R09 - Keeneland Race Course - Inside Finish 02 - Mary Ellet.jpg
Keeneland photo
Leslie's Rose wins the Ashland Stakes
LESLIE'S ROSE - Central Bank Ashland Stakes - 04-05-24 - R09 - Keeneland Race Course - Inside Finish 02 - Mary Ellet.jpg
Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 19:10:40-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Leslie's Rose took control in the stretch run of the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland Race Course for the win to punch her ticket to the 150th Kentucky Oaks.

The Todd Pletcher trained filly took the lead in the turn and ran away from favorites Just F Y I and Impel to win the race by 3 and 1/2 lengths. She earns 100 points toward the May 3rd Oaks which currently has her sitting in 3rd place in the points standings with two prep races remaining. Just F Y I earned 50 points and is up to 5th in the standings. The Kentucky Oaks is limited to the top 14 points earners.

It's the third victory for Pletcher in the Ashland Stakes and he now takes Leslie's Rose to Churchill Downs on the first Friday in May looking to win his fifth Oaks. That would tie him with D. Wayne Lukas and Woody Stephens for the most in history.

Leslie's Rose returned $20.90, $7.76 and $4.68.

Leslie's Rose was purchased by Whisper Hill Farm at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale for $1.15 million.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18