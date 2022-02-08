Watch
Lexington announces second minor league baseball team: The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes

Posted at 10:18 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 10:44:43-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Introducing the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes!

Lexington will soon have a second Minor League Baseball team and the name of the team was announced Tuesday.

Lexington's second baseball team will be known as the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

The new name of the stadium, formerly known as Lexington Legends Ballpark, will be called Wild Health Field.

Both the Legends and the Genomes will play at Wild Health Field.

