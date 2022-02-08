Lexington announces second minor league baseball team: The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Introducing the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes!

Lexington will soon have a second Minor League Baseball team and the name of the team was announced Tuesday.

Lexington's second baseball team will be known as the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

The new name of the stadium, formerly known as Lexington Legends Ballpark, will be called Wild Health Field.

Both the Legends and the Genomes will play at Wild Health Field.