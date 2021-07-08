Lexington Challenger Tennis Tournament returns to Lexington July 26

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Challenger Tennis Tournament is headed back to Lexington July 26-August 1.

Tournament officials announced that due to COVID restrictions this will be a men's only singles and doubles event. They expect the women's draw to return in 2022 at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Facility on the UK campus.

The event will be open to the public, but with specific restrictions in mind to help cope with the local COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. There will be no general admission tickets in 2021, but fans do have the opportunity to purchase week-long passes that will allow them seats to all matches throughout the tournament. Per the tournament’s agreement with the University of Kentucky, fan participation will be limited to sponsors, box seat holders and week-long passes.

You can get tickets by going to the following link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-lexington-challenger-tickets-162675102611

You can sign up for volunteer positions at the following link. https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/5969943693837500100/false#/invitation

Lexington Challenger ball kids are also available for anyone over the age of 10. There are two training sessions, July 13 and July 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Lexington Tennis Club. Those interested in being ball kids are asked to attend one of the two sessions and can contact JJ Bogusewski at jj@ltctennis.com with more inquiries.

2021 Lexington Challenger Schedule

Sunday, July 25 – Qualifying Rounds

Monday, July 26 – Main Draw (2pm ET); Night session (6:30pm ET)

Tuesday, July 27 – Main Draw (2pm ET); Night session (6:30pm ET)

Wednesday, July 28 – Main Draw (4:30pm ET); Night session (6:30pm ET)

Thursday, July 29 – Main Draw (4:30pm ET); Night session (6:30pm ET)

Friday, July 30 – Main Draw quarterfinals (4:30pm ET); Night session (6:30pm ET)

Saturday, July 31 – Main Draw semifinals (2:30pm ET); Doubles final (7pm ET)

Sunday, Aug. 1 – Main Draw singles final (1pm ET)

