Lexington Legends asking for community input on next season

Lexington Legends
Chase Vallot at the plate
Posted at 9:38 AM, Nov 22, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Legends want to do more but need your input.

There is an opportunity to take a community survey about what the Legends mean to you and sign up for a listening session to tell the team what you want to see next season.

According to a website page, the Legends say, "America’s pastime. A treasured part of communities all around the country. A place to spend time with friends, see excitement on kids’ faces, and soak in the summer sun. For two decades, we’ve been proud to be part of that experience in Lexington. But we know we haven’t always been what our city needs.

We want to do more. We want to be a team our whole community can rally around. We want to be a ballpark you can’t wait to come back to. And we want to build it together, starting with your input."

A Nashville developer acquired all assets related to the Lexington Legends, along with Wild Health Field and its real estate, in October.

