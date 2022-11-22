Lexington Legends asking for community input on next season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Legends want to do more but need your input.

There is an opportunity to take a community survey about what the Legends mean to you and sign up for a listening session to tell the team what you want to see next season.

Love baseball and rooting for the hometown team? We need your input.



Sign up to join our public listening sessions. We're hosting three conversations — two online and one in person — in early December.



Follow the link to sign up now.https://t.co/LRs33xQ8ot pic.twitter.com/2I3I4Y2hQT — Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) November 21, 2022

According to a website page, the Legends say, "America’s pastime. A treasured part of communities all around the country. A place to spend time with friends, see excitement on kids’ faces, and soak in the summer sun. For two decades, we’ve been proud to be part of that experience in Lexington. But we know we haven’t always been what our city needs.

We want to do more. We want to be a team our whole community can rally around. We want to be a ballpark you can’t wait to come back to. And we want to build it together, starting with your input."

A Nashville developer acquired all assets related to the Lexington Legends, along with Wild Health Field and its real estate, in October.