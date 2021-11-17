Lexington Legends Ballpark to host 2022 OVC Baseball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Legends Ballpark will host the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament May 25-28.

“The Legends have coveted hosting the OVC Tournament at our Ballpark for years,” said Lexington Legends CEO Andy Shea. “This is a great honor to host this Tournament on their path to Omaha and the NCAA Tournament.”

The top eight teams in the OVC will come to Lexington to try and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It will be include four single elimination games on Wednesday with the winners moving on to the double elimination part of the bracket with the No. 1 and No. 22 seeds. Saturday will host the Championship Game in a winner take all match-up.

The OVC Baseball Tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last played in the Spring of 2021 at the Ballpark in Jackson (Tenn.).

