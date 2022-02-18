Lexington Legends, Kentucky Wild Health Genomes release 2022 season schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baseball is (almost) back in the Bluegrass!

The Lexington Legends and the newly-named Kentucky Wild Health Genomes have released their schedules for the 2022 season.

Two teams and one stadium means 123 games will be played at Wild Health Field this season.

The reigning Atlantic League Champions Lexington Legends kick off their season with a weekend series April 21 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Opening day for the Genomes is May 3 against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Both games start at 6:35 p.m.

New to the schedule this season are Business Special Wednesdays, in which games are played at 12:05 p.m. on select Wednesdays.

Lexington Legends

For those who can't wait until April for some baseball, University of Kentucky baseball plays their home opener Tuesday, February 22.

More information on schedules and tickets for the Legends and Wild Health Genomes, click here.

