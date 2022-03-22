Lexington pro soccer reveals crest, new name: Lexington Sporting Club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Pro Soccer, the USL League One soccer club coming soon to Lexington, announced its new name and crest design.

The club will be named Lexington Sporting Club (Lexington S.C.) and its crest features a vibrant green stylized horse figure set against a dark green background.

A months-long process of gathering information through listening sessions and surveys revealed several common themes that inspired the design of the crest.

Themes include pride in Central Kentucky’s winning heritage, the region’s unparalleled landscape, and its horse and bourbon industries. Each of these themes is represented in the final crest design, which is explained in this video.

"In the multiple listening sessions, we heard many many great things about Lexington, but it struck me how proud the local community was about horses and the horse industry, and so I wanted to build a brand identity around this much loved icon of the community,” said crest designer Christopher Payne.

The pro soccer team has also unveiled a new website and an initial range of Lexington S.C.-branded merchandise, with additional merchandise available in the coming weeks.

Renderings for the proposed downtown stadium were released in January.

Lexington S. C.’s inaugural season will begin Spring 2023. The club will play initially at a local collegiate facility. Fans interested in placing a deposit on tickets for the 2023 season can visit here.