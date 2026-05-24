Lexington Sporting Club Advances to First Championship in Club History

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in club history, Lexington Sporting Club entered the Gainbridge Super League playoffs fresh off a regular season championship.

On Saturday, LSC backed up the hype with a 2-0 win agaist Dallas Trinity FC. The victory was not only the first playoff win in club history, but advances LSC to the championship game.

A dominant 2-0 result sends @LEXSCwomen to the Gainbridge Super League championship for the first time ever.



LSC will host next Saturday at 7 p.m.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/LMpfDprlxW — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) May 24, 2026

Sarah Griffith got the scoring started in the 40th minute, the first playoff goal in club history. The league's leading goal scorer, Cat Barry, doubled the tally in the second half with a goal of her own to put LSC up 2-0.

Cat Barry leads major comeback by LSC

Up next, LSC hosts the winner between Carolina Ascent FC and Sporting Jax. The championship game will kick-off at 7 p.m. on May 30th.

