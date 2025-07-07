Lexington Sporting Club Introduces New Head Coach For Women's Team

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Following Lexington Sporting Club's inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League, the club has made sweeping changes including a new head coach for the upcoming season.

Masaki Hemmi, a former Japanese soccer player, was formally introduced as the team's new head coach on Monday. Hemmi was the interim coach for Chicago Stars FC in the NWSL prior to his move to Lexington.

"I cannot express how excited I am," said Hemmi in his opening remarks. "I want this place to become a fortress for soccer in the United States and globally."

Hemmi inherits a team that went 4-18-6 the past season, and 15 players that the club has confirmed won't be returning for this season.

Lexington also announced on Monday the signing of midfielder Addie McCain on a transfer deal from Fort Lauderdale United FC. McCain earned first-team all league honors last season after scoring 10 goals.

Coincidentally, Lexington opens up the season against McCain's former team on August 23.