Lexington Sporting Club not pursuing proposed soccer complex location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After much concern transpired about Lexington Sporting Club's proposed location for a sports complex in north Lexington, the club confirmed it would not pursue that location.

The club released a statement Thursday morning, which reads in part:

"We have informed Anderson Communities that we do not plan to pursue recreational fields in the Agricultural Rural (AR) Zone located off Newtown Pike. After discussions with the Mayor, community leaders and trusted colleagues in the farm community, we believe this decision is the best for our community and are grateful for the support they have pledged in helping with this effort.



We have asked the Planning Commission to postpone today’s agenda items as we continue to work through the planning process with the proposed location of our stadium in the Economic Development (ED) Zone adjacent to the interstate and work with community leaders and planning staff on alternative sites for our much-needed youth fields.



The Club will not be adding additional comments at this time."

A 12-field soccer complex, with 750 parking spots, and a nearby stadium was originally proposed for 150 acres between Newtown Pike and Russell Cave Road, near the interstate.

Some people believed the proposed complex location could open the door to more development in agricultural areas and potentially negatively impact nearby horse farms.

The City of Lexington Board of Adjustment passed a motion in June granting conditional approval. Anderson Communities applied to change the zoning of the land so the complex could be built.

The club's president says 1,400 kids are already signed up and excitement is building across the city as the professional season is set to start next spring.