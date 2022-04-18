Lexington Sporting Club signs on for pre-professional league

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club announced Monday it is joining the pre-professional league United Soccer League (USL) Academy.

The USL Academy pathway will operate as a “club and country” model for Lexington Sporting Club. This model consists of key components, including Pathway to Pro, Identification/Selection, Training Environment, Games Program, and Promotion to the USL League One team if players do well in the USL Academy.

High performing players will be selected into Lexington Sporting Club's academy cup training environment where they will train together and represent the USL Academy program every 12 weeks. This is designed to reward players that are performing well within their youth club environment.

The USL Academy league will be for the U16-U19 age group. Players will compete in a maximum of six to eight games for the inaugural season in fall 2022.

February 2023 is the official start of league play for USL-A U16-U19 seasons.

Players in the USL Academy can experience professional soccer while still competing in high school, if they choose. The season aligns with the United States’ professional calendar, beginning with integration with the club’s Senior Team, followed by a regular season of mostly regional competition, and finishing at the USL Academy League Postseason Tournament. There will be a minimum of three events for the USL Academy season.

This fall, Lexington Sporting Club will be in a division that features Louisville City FC, Indy Eleven and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the USL Championship, and Cleveland Force SC of League Two.

The USL Academy will also provide college support since all players will retain college eligibility. The USL Academy prepares players for the demands of being a student-athlete and gives players the opportunity to compete in front of college scouts without having to leave the club. More information about maintaining college eligibility can be found here.

More information about the USL Academy can be found here.

