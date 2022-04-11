Watch
Lexington Sporting Club to join Girls Academy for 2022-23 season

Lexington Sporting Club
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 11, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club announced Monday it will join the Girls Academy (GA), a leading youth development platform for female soccer players, in fall 2022.

The Girls Academy allows female soccer players across the country to reach their highest potential through its 80 clubs with teams in the U13 to U19 age groups.

Through the GA, Lexington Sporting Club youth players will have access to top level training, development, and competition not found elsewhere in the region. Players will receive exposure to the top level of soccer in the country, including NCAA Division I and USA National Team scouts.

Lexington Sporting Club will field teams in the U13 to U19 age groups that compete in the Mid-America conference, which is one of eight conferences across the nation in the GA.

Along with its new name and crest design, Lexington Sporting Club absorbed the youth soccer programs associated with Lexington F.C. and Commonwealth Soccer Club. The goal is to form a competitive program open to youth players of all levels.

League play for the GA begins in August 2022 and culminates with playoffs and national final events the following summer.

