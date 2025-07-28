Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Louisville City FC Scores Two Late Goals to Shock Lexington SC

Jake Morris scores twice in stoppage time to secure the inaugural Commonwealth Cup
LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — A new rivalry was sparked on the pitch Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd at Lexington SC Stadium, and the drama did not disappoint the moment.

Despite facing a late deficit, Louisville City FC stunned Lexington SC thanks to a pair of stoppage time goals from Jake Morris to secure a 2-1 victory. With the win, Louisville City FC secured the first ever Commonwealth Cup, a season long series between the in-state rivals.

