Louisville City FC Scores Two Late Goals to Shock Lexington SC

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — A new rivalry was sparked on the pitch Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd at Lexington SC Stadium, and the drama did not disappoint the moment.

Despite facing a late deficit, Louisville City FC stunned Lexington SC thanks to a pair of stoppage time goals from Jake Morris to secure a 2-1 victory. With the win, Louisville City FC secured the first ever Commonwealth Cup, a season long series between the in-state rivals.