LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a big day for University of Louisville Basketball as the Athletics Program is set to appoint Kenny Payne as the new men's head coach.

Payne won a title with the Cards in 1986 and got drafted in 1989.

Later in his career, he served as an Assistant Coach at UK under John Calipari for ten years.

Payne was always a fan favorite when he was in Lexington, so it's going to be tough rooting against him.

His announcement happened Friday morning at the KFC Yum Center.