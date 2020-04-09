Lunardi has UK as a No. 1 seed in early 2021 Bracketology

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maybe the quarantine is getting to him but ESPN Bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, has already put out the way-too-early Bracketology for 2021 and he has Kentucky as a No. 1 seed.

Lunardi has the Wildcats as the top seed in the South Regional which is going to be played in Memphis. He has them starting in Detroit against the winner of the First Four game between Robert Morris and Norfolk State. Then, with a win, UK would get the winner of Oklahoma State and Xavier.

Gonzaga, Villanova and Creighton are the other number one seeds.

Lexington's Rupp Arena is also a First Round site for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are one of six SEC schools in the early Bracketology. Louisville is a No. 7 Seed, Western Kentucky is a No. 12 seed.