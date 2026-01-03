Malachi Moreno receives message from former classmates to say 'Thank You'

Malachi Moreno was certainly the big man on campus before he became a Wildcat. At his seven foot size, he was easy to spot on the court or in the classroom at Great Crossing High School.

He made a lot of friends along the way which is something that takes mutual effort, a give and take. It can't be a one-way street.

We talked with some of Malachi's former classmates who wanted to reach back out and thank him for the way he included them. And he had the chance to talk about them as well.

MALACHI MORENO CLASSMATES AT GREAT CROSSING

A couple of additions to the story. Malachi had a recruiting visit from newly-hired Kentucky Head Coach, Mark Pope. He was at school in the adaptive PE Class when Pope arrived interacting with the students and inviting them to Big Blue Madness. Moreno says that's when he knew he wanted to play for Pope at UK.

And, the Gatorade Player of the Year honor came with a $1,000 donation to the charity of Malachi's choice. He gave it to Special Olympics of Kentucky.