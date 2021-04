LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ashland Stakes winner Malathaat has been installed as the 5-2 morning line favorite for Kentucky Oaks 147 at Churchill Downs.

The filly trained by Todd Pletcher drew the 10th gate in a full field of 14 for Friday's race. She comes into the race with wins in all four of her career races including the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland and the Demoiselle at Aqueduct.

Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is Friday at 5:51. The post position draw can be seen below: