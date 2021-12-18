Mark Stoops has signed his contract extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has signed the contract extension that takes him through June of 2028.

Stoops currently makes $4,850,000 per season. However, on the day the Wildcats play in the Citrus Bowl, January 1, 2022 his raise will go into effect and he will make $6,350,000 through June of 2023. It goes up annually where he will finally earn $7,600,000 in the final year of the amended contract. However it could go up more if the Wildcats earn a set amount of wins. If there is an extra year added to the contract, it automatically goes up $250,000.

While Coach Stoops is getting more money, he was more concerned with his assistant coaches getting a raise, which is also in the works. His contract stipulates that the pool money for the 10 assistant coaches will be raised to $6,500,000.

Coach Stoops is about to wrap up his ninth season of leading the University of Kentucky football program. He's continually taken the program to new heights. The Wildcats are about to play in their sixth straight bowl and are looking for their fourth straight victory. That's never happened in UK history. It's also the second time in the last four years UK has played on New Year's Day. Stoops has also helped Kentucky snap long losing streaks against Florida and Tennessee. This season the Wildcats finished alone in 2nd place of the SEC's Eastern Division with a record of 5-3. They also finished 2nd in 2018.

Coach Stoops has a record of 58-53 at Kentucky which means he's two wins away from tying Bear Bryant for most wins all-time in school history.