Maxey named finalist for Jerry West Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — University of Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey has been named a finalist for the Jerry West Award. It's an honor that goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball at the end of the season.
Maxey is one of 10 finalists for the West Award and he's one of three from the Southeastern Conference. The finalists will be cut to five in March and the winner will receive the honor at the College Basketball Awards Show on April 10th. Former Wildcat, Malik Monk, won the award in 2017.
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Kamar Baldwin, Butler
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Desmond Bane, TCU
Ashton Hagans was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday. That goes to the top point guard in college basketball.