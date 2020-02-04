Maxey named finalist for Jerry West Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — University of Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey has been named a finalist for the Jerry West Award. It's an honor that goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball at the end of the season.

Maxey is one of 10 finalists for the West Award and he's one of three from the Southeastern Conference. The finalists will be cut to five in March and the winner will receive the honor at the College Basketball Awards Show on April 10th. Former Wildcat, Malik Monk, won the award in 2017.

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Kamar Baldwin, Butler

Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Desmond Bane, TCU

Ashton Hagans was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday. That goes to the top point guard in college basketball.