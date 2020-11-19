Menu

Maxey taken by the 76ers with the 21st overall pick

Former UK guard 39th player taken in Calipari Era
Adam Hunger/AP
Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State early Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kentucky won 69-62. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Nov 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-18 22:08:16-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former UK guard Tyrese Maxey will start his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers after they selected him with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Maxey is the 39th player taken in the John Calipari era, the 30th to go in the first round. Philadelphia is one of the few teams in the league without a former Kentucky Wildcat on the roster.

In his only season for the Wildcats, Maxey played in all 31 games averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He only hit 43 out of 113 three pointers for 29% on the season.

