McCall will play in the East West Shrine Game

Joins Luke Fortner as Wildcats playing in the game
John Amis/AP
Kentucky nose tackle Marquan McCall (50) is shown during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 15:49:40-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky defensive lineman Marquan McCall is the second Wildcat to accept an invitation to play in the East West Shrine game in Las Vegas on February 3rd.

McCall joins Wildcats offensive lineman Luke Fortner in the game which is now a part of the Pro Bowl week. It takes place at 8:00 pm and can be seen on the NFL Network. The two make it nine Kentucky players under Mark Stoops to earn invitations to play in the game.

McCall has played in 39 career games for the Wildcats and started 10 of them. In eight games this season, the Detroit, MI native has seven tackles including 3.5 for a loss and two quarterback hurries.

