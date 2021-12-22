McCall will play in the East West Shrine Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky defensive lineman Marquan McCall is the second Wildcat to accept an invitation to play in the East West Shrine game in Las Vegas on February 3rd.

McCall joins Wildcats offensive lineman Luke Fortner in the game which is now a part of the Pro Bowl week. It takes place at 8:00 pm and can be seen on the NFL Network. The two make it nine Kentucky players under Mark Stoops to earn invitations to play in the game.

McCall has played in 39 career games for the Wildcats and started 10 of them. In eight games this season, the Detroit, MI native has seven tackles including 3.5 for a loss and two quarterback hurries.