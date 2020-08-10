Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative Future Leader Opportunities Now Available

Six funded by Kentucky Coach John Calipari
items.[0].image.alt
MCLENDON MINORITY LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE LOGO.jpg
Posted at 7:12 PM, Aug 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-10 19:12:15-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation announced Monday that its Minority Leadership Initiative (“MLI”) is now accepting applications for Future Leader opportunities at institutions nationwide. That includes six fully funded by University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari.

Almost 75 coaches are involved in funding opportunities including Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops, Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack and West Virginia head football coach and former UK assistant Neal Brown.

Last month, it was announced the coach-driven initiative will help provide minorities with a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences and opportunities to build their network while instilling in them the values of John McLendon: Integrity, Education, Leadership, and Mentorship. Participants in the initiative will be known as MLI Future Leaders.

ProLink Staffing will assist in the recruitment and placement of Future Leader candidates with a screening process, in-depth client analysis, and other proprietary workforce optimization solutions.

More information regarding the MLI, including application information for interested and qualified individuals, can be found at MinorityLeaders.org

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo