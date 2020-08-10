McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative Future Leader Opportunities Now Available

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation announced Monday that its Minority Leadership Initiative (“MLI”) is now accepting applications for Future Leader opportunities at institutions nationwide. That includes six fully funded by University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari.

Almost 75 coaches are involved in funding opportunities including Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops, Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack and West Virginia head football coach and former UK assistant Neal Brown.

Last month, it was announced the coach-driven initiative will help provide minorities with a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences and opportunities to build their network while instilling in them the values of John McLendon: Integrity, Education, Leadership, and Mentorship. Participants in the initiative will be known as MLI Future Leaders.

ProLink Staffing will assist in the recruitment and placement of Future Leader candidates with a screening process, in-depth client analysis, and other proprietary workforce optimization solutions.

More information regarding the MLI, including application information for interested and qualified individuals, can be found at MinorityLeaders.org