Medina Spirit is the Preakness Stakes favorite

BALTIMORE, Md. — Despite the on-going troubles following the Kentucky Derby Medina Spirit has been installed as the morning line favorite for Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Trainer Bob Baffert came to an agreement with the Maryland Jockey Club to have intense training for his horses before the race in order to run them in the second jewel of the Triple Crown. This comes on the heels of a positive test for Betamethasone by Medina Spirit after his Kentucky Derby win.

Medina Spirit was entered in the field of ten for Saturday's race drawing the third post and being installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite. His stablemate, Concert Tour, will break from the 10th gate and is the second betting choice at 5-2.