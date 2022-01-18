Mike Stoops officially a UK Football Assistant Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has officially hired his brother Mike to be an assistant coach for the Wildcats.

The contract was signed between Mike Stoops and the University of Kentucky on January 12. Since then, he's been seen on Twitter already out getting to know high school coaches and taking in a UK Basketball game.

There's no mention in the contract what position he's going to be coaching but it's expected that he'll fill the void of Jon Sumrall at inside linebackers. Sumrall left to become the head coach at Troy University.

Stoops has been a head coach at Arizona from 2004-2011 but he comes to Kentucky after one year as defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic. Before that he was also an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Oklahoma and Kansas State.

The contract is for two years and starts at $650,000 for the first season and going up to $675,000 for the second year with incentives built in for success on the field.

