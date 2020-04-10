Mintz joins UK basketball as graduate transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third straight season the Kentucky basketball team has added a graduate transfer. Davion Mintz used his Instagram page to commit to the Wildcats on Friday.

Mintz, who is a 6'3" guard out of Charlotte, North Carolina tested the waters in the NBA last year and then after returning for his senior season at Creighton he suffered an ankle injury. He then redshirted last season. So, Mintz will have one year of eligibility and can play immediately this coming season for John Calipari.

During his junior season in 2018-'19, Mintz averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists at Creighton while also shooting 35% from three point range. Mintz brings a wealth of experience as he started 79 games for the BlueJays in three seasons.