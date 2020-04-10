Mintz joins UK basketball as graduate transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third straight season the Kentucky basketball team has added a graduate transfer. Davion Mintz used his Instagram page to commit to the Wildcats on Friday.
Today begins a new basketball journey for me. To all my teammates and the entire Creighton family, I want to say thank you for the past 4 years of my life. I am grateful for all the experiences I have encountered with you. Everything I have learned will stay with me forever. The relationships I have built with you are lifelong. To all the coaches and various universities that recruited me, I am forever appreciative for your diligent work and interest. With that being said, BBN, I am thrilled, humble and hungry to be part of the UK family! I look forward to earning your trust and respect through my commitment, experience, and hard work every day. I am immensely thankful to the Kentucky Wildcats, Coach Calipari and his staff for extending me an opportunity to continue my college basketball career as a Wildcat. To my new teammates, and fans you can believe and trust in me. I look forward to meeting all of you. I can't wait to arrive to Big Lex and get to work! #TGT (#John16:33)
Mintz, who is a 6'3" guard out of Charlotte, North Carolina tested the waters in the NBA last year and then after returning for his senior season at Creighton he suffered an ankle injury. He then redshirted last season. So, Mintz will have one year of eligibility and can play immediately this coming season for John Calipari.
During his junior season in 2018-'19, Mintz averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists at Creighton while also shooting 35% from three point range. Mintz brings a wealth of experience as he started 79 games for the BlueJays in three seasons.