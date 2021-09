LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Volleyball match on Friday with Missouri has been changed from an 8:00 p.m. to a 7 p.m. start and will now be streamed online on the SEC Network+. You can also see it on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

This is the Wildcats SEC opener. They go into the match with a 7-3 record while the Tigers enter with a 3-10 mark.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum and fans are reminded that masks are required inside regardless of vaccination status.