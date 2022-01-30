Morehead St. drops first OVC game of season at Murray St.

MURRAY, Ky. — Morehead State Men's Basketball battled to the end Saturday at Murray State, but in the end, the home-standing Racers' late second-half scoring run proved to be the difference as the Eagles dropped a 77-66 contest at the CFSB Center.

Morehead State and Murray State entered the game as the last two remaining unbeaten OVC programs this season. The Eagles' setback dropped them to 16-6 overall and 8-1 in the league, while the Racers moved to 10-0. The Eagles had defeated the Racers last season on their home floor. It also halted the Eagles' 10-game winning streak, which was the third longest in program history.

Second-year center Johni Broome [msueagles.com] recorded his 15th double-double this year with 14 points and 11 rebounds and also turned back six Racer shots, the eighth time this season he's blocked six shots. Broome was complimented by junior Skyelar Potter [msueagles.com], who scored a team-high 16 points, while grad transfer Tray Hollowell [msueagles.com] managed 11. Potter also corralled seven rebounds. Point guard Ta'Lon Cooper also reached double figures with 13 points.

The Eagles fell behind 4-0 right off the tip, but proceeded to fight back and actually took their largest lead at 24-18 with 5:36 left in the half after Broome's bucket. However, an 8-0 run by the Racers turned the momentum back in the home team's favor. The Eagles trailed 33-28 at the break.

Broome's basket with 7:36 remaining in the game tied the contest at 48, but KJ Williams scored eight straight points as Murray vaulted ahead 56-48. Broome finally halted the flurry with a turnaround bucket at 5:04. But Williams ended up going 6-for-7 with a trio of free throws as well in the final half as Murray fended off the Eagles' hopes. Williams finished with 21 points. Late fouls allowed the Racers to hit 14 second-half free throws.

Morehead State shot 43 percent for the game (25-of-58).

The Eagles wrap up a three-game OVC road swing at Tennessee Tech Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.