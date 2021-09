MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State was forced to quickly find an opponent for its home opener after COVID-19 protocols forced Union College to cancel. The Eagles will now host Point (Ga.) for a 2:00 kick off.

Point is an NAIA school in West Point, Georgia. The Skyhawks opened the season with a 69-0 loss to Mercer last weekend.

The Eagles lost their opener at James Madison 68-10.