Morehead St. to face West Virginia in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead St. men's basketball team is the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region of this year's NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. The Eagles will face No. 3 West Virginia on Friday.

"This should be a really fun matchup for March Madness."@CoachPSpradlin's brief comments after @MSUEaglesMBB was announced they'll play West Virginia in its opening NCAA Tournament matchup Friday! pic.twitter.com/uP6uTJoAVc — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) March 14, 2021

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:50 p.m. on Friday, March 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.

The Eagles (20-7, 17-3 OVC) won the OVC Championship last week against Belmont, the programs' first conference championship since the 2010-11 season.

The Mountaineers finished the season 18-9 with an 11-6 record in the Big 12. They are led by legendary head coach Bob Huggins, who holds a 33-24 career record in the NCAA Tournament.

This will be Preston Spradlin's first NCAA Tournament appearance as head coach.