Morehead St. wins 20th straight at home

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State Men's Basketball shot 56 percent and saw seven players record multiple assists as the Eagles scored their largest-ever home victory over Austin Peay, 77-52, Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.

The Eagles improved to 19-6 overall and 11-1 in the OVC with their 20th straight home victory since December 2020. The margin of defeat over the Govs (7-13/3-7 OVC) missed the best overall victory margin over an APSU team in series history by one point. MSU beat the Govs 103-77 (26 points) on the road in 1971. MSU has now won all 22 games in the past two seasons when an opponent scores 60 or less.

Second-year freshman center Johni Broome [msueagles.com] recorded his 17th double-double in 2021-22 and 30th of his career with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds on a perfect 9-for-9 shooting from the field. Junior guard Skyelar Potter [msueagles.com] also dotted double-digits for the eighth straight game with 13 points.

But it was the sharing of the ball that led to a season-high shooting percentage (31-of-55) as Morehead State dished out 24 assists on 31 made buckets. Junior guard Jaylon Hall [msueagles.com] had six helpers, sophomore point guard Ta'Lon Cooper had five dish-offs that led to points, while junior guard Jake Wolfe [msueagles.com] tied his career high with four dimes.

The home team blistered the nets to the tune of 62 percent in the opening half as they built a 43-20 halftime lead. The cushion ballooned to as much as 36 (70-34) with 5:25 remaining.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett was the lone Governor player to score in double figures with 11.

The Eagles also nailed 10 three-pointers, including three from Potter and two from grad transfer guard Tray Hollowell [msueagles.com]. Hollowell now has hit at least one triple in 31 straight games.

MSU heads on the road for a Thursday rematch with Belmont at 8 p.m. ET. The Eagles defeated the Bruins in January in Morehead and have won three straight against BU but have not won in the Curb Event Center in program history.