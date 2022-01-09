Morehead St. wins on the road at Austin Peay, 66-55

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Morehead State opened the game on a 16-4 run but then had to hold off a pesky Austin Peay team to win an OVC road game 66-55.

The Eagles shot 52 percent from the field in the first half to open a 38-29 lead at the break. The Governors would cut the lead to four early in the second half before MSU pushed the lead back out to double digits.

Johni Broome was forced to sit a lot of the second half but he led the Eagles with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Ta'Lon Cooper also flirted with a triple double by scoring 9 points, getting 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Eagles won their fourth straight to improve to 10-5 overall on the season. Morehead St. also remains undefeated in league play at 2-0.

Morehead St. returns home on Wednesday to host UT Martin at 7 p.m. ET.

