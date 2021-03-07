Morehead St. wins OVC Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ill. — The Morehead St. men's basketball is heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 after defeating Belmont 86-71 in the OVC Championship Saturday.

OVC Freshman of the Year Johni Broome led the Eagles with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He was also named the OVC Tournament MVP.

Skylear Potter followed with 22 points including 4-5 from beyond the arc with 13 rebounds.

Morehead St. never trailed in the game.

The Eagles pushed their lead to 45-32 at halftime and kept their momentum going into the second half, extending its lead to as much as 23 before closing it out.

Four players scored in double figures for the Eagles; Broome and Potter along with Ta'lon and DeVon Cooper who finished with 10 points and 14 points respectively.

*This is a developing story and will be updated